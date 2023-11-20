Policy agenda gets sorted in coalition talks, how Woolworths is tackling a rise in abuse on staff and South Australian Police eye up our cops in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

POLICY DEAL SORTED

Hopes governing negotiations are truly now down to the wire.

National, Act and New Zealand First are still meeting in Auckland to strike a governing deal - more than a fortnight since the final vote count.

Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon says the policies are sorted, and it’s now for New Zealand First and Act to sign off on each other’s programmes.

He says talks are now turning towards Cabinet roles and ministerial responsibilities.

Luxon says he’s interested in looking at how to use the talent across all three parties, to build the strongest ministries.

National Party leader and Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon and Deputy Nicola Willis. Photo / Michael Craig

SUPERMARKET STAFF ABUSE

High levels of verbal and physical aggression against staff at Woolworths supermarkets has led to the introduction of fog cannons and trialling body cameras in 10 stores.

The supermarket giant says it has seen a 131 per cent rise in physical assaults on staff in the past six months, when compared to the same period last year.

First Union general secretary Dennis Maga says customers have been taking out frustrations more on staff recently.





AUS EYES UP OUR COPS

South Australian Police have joined their Queensland peers in a bid to lure our cops across the ditch.

Queensland has received 1600 applications during its recruitment drive laced with cash incentives - more than 200 from interstate and New Zealand.

The South Australian Police force is now offering a $10,000 relocation payment in its own campaign, and says there’s been a “healthy” amount of interest.

They have recruited overseas extensively in the past with around 40 Kiwi police officers making the move in the past few years.

New Zealand Police. Photo / File





EXPRESSWAY CAR FIRE

Commuters on the Waikato Expressway got a fright last night when they saw a car engulfed in flames on the side of the road.

Fire and Emergency says firefighters were called to the fire near the Tahuna off-ramp at 6.15pm.

When they arrived the fire was “well-involved” and all the car’s occupants had escaped the vehicle unharmed.





CALLS FOR CONSULTATION

And researchers warn New Zealand needs to urgently rethink how it involves the public in adapting to climate change.

A new report argues community engagement will be just as important as engineering, for threats like rising tides and increasing storms.

But the Helen Clark Foundation and engineering consultants WSP warn there aren’t clear requirements for councils around consultation.

They say there are big decisions to make - such as relocating homes - and that means involving communities in a long-term process.



