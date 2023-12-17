The Government enters its final week of the year, a shake-up for the capital’s transport plans and 30C-plus temperatures expected across the country in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Jam-packed agenda

MPs are at the final corner before the home straight with a lot of work to do in the last sitting week of the year.

The Government has decided to jam-pack the agenda, making up for time lost during lengthy coalition negotiations.

Scrapping RMA reforms to make way for new ones and extending 90-day trial periods to all businesses will be worked through this week.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nicola Willis will deliver her mini-Budget on Wednesday, alongside the Treasury’s half-year fiscal and economic update.

Wellington shake-up

A major shake-up is happening for the capital’s transport and infrastructure plans.

The Government and local councils have agreed in principle to dissolve the $7.4 billion Let’s Get Wellington Moving plan to make way for new projects.

These include a second Mt Victoria tunnel, the Basin Reserve upgrade, and an acceleration of bus corridor projects.

The Golden Mile revitalisation project is also being retained, in the Wellington City Council’s hands.





Summer spending

A Westpac survey has found nearly half of the people are expecting to spend less money this summer.

Holiday accommodation, travel, gifts and dining out are the main areas where people are looking to tighten up.

Westpac financial inclusion manager Louisa Brock says people should still find ways to celebrate, without adding financial stress.

Holiday’s heating up

And there’s plenty of heat to come in the lead-up to Christmas.

A warm air mass from Australia should arrive just before the holiday period.

Some parts of the country could be in for 30C-plus temperatures around Wednesday and Thursday, especially in eastern areas.