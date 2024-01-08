The Human Rights Commission calls for urgent change in the police, Wellington mayor Tory Whanau’s bid to be healthy after a turbulent year and why our tallest landmark has made it into new scientific research in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Police pain tactics

The human rights watchdog is calling for urgent change after new figures show officers are more likely to use pain to subdue Maori suspects.

Figures released to our newsroom show police resorted to the tactical use of pain to bring violent or resisting offenders under control, more than 2600 times since 2016.

Māori account for 48 per cent of cases.

The Human Rights Commission has raised concerns with the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Police Association president Chris Cahill says police deal with people who are drunk, affected by drugs or suffering mental distress.





Tauranga sudden death

Tauranga Police have increased their presence in Bethlehem following an unexplained death in the area.

A deceased woman was found in an Aria View property on Sunday night.

Investigations and inquiries are under way.

A police scene guard is present at 18 Aria View in Bethlehem, Tauranga where a suspicious death was reported. Photo / Alex Cairns





Stilettos for sneakers

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau has ditched the stilettos for sneakers.

She’s become in her words “one of those sickening gym cult type people” attending Body Fit Training, and will soon move into her new townhouse that she bought off the plans.

It comes after she admitted a problem with alcohol after being seen intoxicated in public which sparked calls for her resignation.

She has since vowed to give up alcohol and has sought professional help.

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau. Photo / Mark Mitchell





Critical shortages

A call for action as the number of Palestinian children receiving limb amputations averages 10 a day.

Gaza hospitals are facing critical shortages of antibiotics, anaesthetics and medical supplies.

Only 13 of the 36 hospitals remain partially functional - the majority are operating at three times their capacity.

Save the Children says we need stronger condemnation of the conflict from our politicians.





Sky Tower science

Our tallest landmark may now be known for something else.

A new study from the University of Auckland has found a unique effect on how people perceive the size of the Sky Tower.

Where you would expect it to look smaller as you get further away, the opposite actually occurs.

Associate Professor Sam Schwarzkopf says the effect may be an illusion in relation to other buildings - but more research is needed to understand it properly.