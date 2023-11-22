Deputy Prime Minister job drags out coalition talks, Auckland misses out on hosting SailGP and Israel’s cabinet approves hostage deal in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

NEGOTIATIONS DRAG ON

Politicians are once again migrating to Wellington - after a week of coalition talks in Auckland.

Incoming Prime Minister Chris Luxon and Act’s David Seymour arrived yesterday, but it’s unknown whether New Zealand First’s Winston Peters will join them.

Luxon earlier stated he will announce the deal in the capital and, while policy is settled, it’s understood the deputy prime ministership is still up for grabs.

Christopher Luxon lands in Wellington Airport on November 22, 2023, as coalition talks near an end point.





SAILGP SAILS AWAY

Businesses are devastated the city of sails won’t get to live up to its name.

SailGP has pulled out of the March 2024 date, saying the unavailability of Wynyard Point means there’s nowhere to put its 5000-seat stand.

This year’s New Zealand event on the international SailGP circuit was held in Lyttelton - and it was meant to alternate with Auckland for a number of years.

Ta-taki Auckland Unlimited says it explored all possible options - but was ultimately unable to secure the event.





SQUEEZE ON TENANTS

More squeeze on tenants as rents around the country surge by an average 6 per cent.

The latest CoreLogic housing stats show rental growth’s running at historically high levels, rising 6.1 per cent in the year to October.

It’s roughly double the average growth rate over that same period of 3.2 per cent.

Chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says high levels of migration is one of the main drivers.





BABY RU HOMICIDE

Police say not all information is being provided, in the homicide inquiry surrounding a Lower Hutt toddler.

They’re continuing to seek answers - more than a month on from the killing of Ruthless-Empire Wall.

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard says they’ve established there’s information three persons of interest have that they won’t provide.

His message to the three was “you know what happened”.

Police update on baby Ru.





ISRAEL-HAMAS HOSTAGE DEAL

And in world news, Israel’s cabinet has approved a deal to release the hostages taken by Hamas on October 7.

At least 50 women and children will be released, in exchange for a four-day truce.

Israel will release 150 Palestinian prisoners -- it’s already released a list of 300 that could be part of a wider agreement to release all hostages held in Gaza.

It’s now an agonising wait for hostage families with the idea a list with names, identities and nationalities will be provided every day.