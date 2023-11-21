Clock ticking for the new government's mini-budget, Israel-Hamas hostage deal on the cards and Jason Momoa filming leads to ancient find in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

MINI-BUDGET PRESSURE

Time is running out for the new government to put together a mini-Budget before Christmas, as promised.

Incoming finance minister Nicola Willis is managing expectations, saying the emphasis is on the word “mini”.

National, Act and New Zealand First have signed off on each other’s policy programmes, with incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon saying they’re now discussing Cabinet roles.

Act’s David Seymour has made a public bid for the role of Deputy Prime Minister, due to his party having more votes than New Zealand First.

National Party leader and Prime minister-elect Christopher Luxon and Deputy Nicola Willis are in the final stages of negotiations with Act and NZ First. Photo / Michael Craig





ISRAEL-HAMAS HOSTAGE DEAL

A significant hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, could be announced today.

US officials have told reporters that Hamas will release 50 hostages - mostly women and children - in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners.

It’s unclear exactly when it will be announced.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with his war cabinet to discuss the deal, before taking it to his security cabinet and the full government.





WAIHEKE ISLAND DEATH

Investigations continue into the mysterious death of a man, found in the water off Auckland’s Waiheke Island a week ago.

Police have confirmed a car, found crashed and burnt-out, 14km away from Lee Douglas Perry’s body, belonged to him.

The 48-year-old South Aucklander had travelled to the island earlier in the week for work.

Police are seeking information on Perry’s movements - and sightings of his white Mazda Demio - from Monday, November 13.





ANCIENT BURIAL SITE FOUND

Plans to film Jason Momoa’s Chief of War drama series at Elliot Bay in the Far North has led to the discovery of an ancient burial site.

It’s believed the bones of 38 individuals - found in a sandbank at the beach south of Cape Brett - could date back to 1200.

Cultural assessments were being carred out for possible film locations when the bones were found.

They’ve been recovered with the help of a bio-archaeologist.

Jason Momoa in the new series Chief of War, which is being filmed in New Zealand. Photo / Apple TV





DOMESTIC DISCOUNTS

And there’s questions over whether Air New Zealand will have to continue to discount domestic flights in coming months, as it grapples with sinking demand.

October passenger data highlights the slow down, alongside lower-margin leisure travel and lower capacity.

The airline has forecast a pre-tax profit of up to $230 million for the second half of 2023 - down from nearly $300m last year.

But the data was taken before its capacity problems, with aircraft taken out of the system.