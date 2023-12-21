Middlemore Hospital’s public plea, Christmas mayhem hits Auckland airport and why Christmas dessert might be a bit pricier this year in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / NZHerald

Middlemore’s public plea

Middlemore Hospital doctors in Auckland have made a public plea for only patients with “threats to life or limb” to present at their emergency department.

In a video on Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau’s Facebook page, two workers said the ED is nearly full.

A recent report on key health metrics shows another 3000 people presented at Middlemore’s Emergency Department in the year to September, compared with the previous year.

If people are unwell - but it’s not an emergency - the advice is they should visit their GP, local A&E or after-hours centre.

Prague university shooting

Ten people have been killed, and dozens more wounded, at a shooting in a university in the Czech Republic.

The incident happened at Charles University in the country’s capital city, Prague.

About 30 people are thought to have been injured - the shooter is reported to have been “eliminated”.

Airport’s busiest day

It’s the busiest day of the year for international arrivals and domestic departures at Auckland Airport.

More than 18,000 international travellers are expected through the terminals.

The airport’s chief customer officer Scott Tasker says it will be a buzz of activity, as travel returns to 93 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

He says they’re prepared for the festive surge.

Christmas lunch costings

The cost of Christmas lunch won’t hit your back pocket too hard this year, but that depends if you want something sweet.

Foodstuffs’ November data shows a number of items in the produce department have decreased in cost over the past year, including cauliflower, avocados and lettuce.

Butter and lamb are also down on a year ago.

However, the cost of dessert has gone up.

Egg prices are up 59 per cent and sugar is up 29 per cent - so the pavlova and figgy pudding are costing more to make this Christmas.