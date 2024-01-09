More details emerge as Police continue to probe a New Year’s Day shooting, meet France’s next and youngest-ever prime minister plus why The Warehouse is ruffling feathers in the egg market in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP





Don’t have time to read the headlines? Watch the Focus Morning Bulletin presented by Chereè Kinnear above





Manurewa shooting

Police are continuing to probe a shooting in Auckland’s Manurewa early on New Year’s Day which critically injured two teenagers.

A 19-year-old later died in hospital, while a 17-year-old remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Our newsroom can now reveal the gunman unleashed a single shotgun blast through a car window around 3.20am as the pair sat alongside each other.

The shooter and several others fled the scene.

It’s understood police are looking into possible gang links and a connection to a dispute earlier in the evening.





Summer heats up

The country recorded its hottest day of the summer so far - and forecasters are warning the 34.6C reached in Canterbury may only be the beginning.

More sweltering days are likely this week - Auckland could reach highs of 27C and 26C until next Monday, while eastern regions could see more temperatures in the low 30s.

MetService has also issued heat alerts for the lower North Island, affecting Wellington City, Lower Hutt and Upper Hutt.

It comes amid water restrictions in Queenstown and Wellington, with an expectation restrictions could become more stringent.

A hot day at Shark Alley in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Alex Cairns





Planet’s hottest year

Meanwhile, last year was the planet’s hottest on record by a substantial margin, and likely the world’s warmest in the past 100,000 years.

Scientists had widely expected the milestone, after temperature records were repeatedly broken.

Since June, every month has been the world’s hottest on record compared with the corresponding month in previous years.





France’s next Prime Minister

Emmanuel Macron has appointed France’s youngest-ever and first openly gay prime minister - Gabriel Attal, 34.

The French President is trying to breathe new life into his second mandate, ahead of European Parliament elections.

The move won’t necessarily lead to any major political shift, but signals a desire from Macron to try to move beyond last year’s unpopular pension and immigration reforms.

Attal replaces outgoing Prime Minister 62-year-old Elisabeth Borne.

French President Emmanuel Macron and outgoing French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne. Photo / AP





Egg-ceptional deal

New Zealand’s biggest retailer, The Warehouse, is continuing its efforts to become a place for Kiwis to buy their essential groceries by taking a crack at egg prices.

The Warehouse is selling cartons of a dozen Farmer Brown fresh colony eggs for $5 in all stores across the country.

The deal rivals all of New Zealand’s biggest supermarkets, with the popular eggs currently selling for $8.39 at Countdown and New World and $7.59 at Pak’nSave.