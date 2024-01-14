Auckland Light Rail gets officially scrapped, a look at how well new strangulation laws are working in New Zealand and taps run dry as water restrictions loom in Wellington in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Light rail canned

The Government has officially canned Auckland Light Rail.

The coalition signalled early on it was getting rid of the $15 billion project.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown says nearly $230 million has been spent on it in six years — and not a single metre of track has been laid.

The Public Transport Users Association says everyone knew years ago it was going to blow out.

The association says many consultants have made a lot of money out of Labour and the Greens’ incompetence.

NZ strangulation laws

There have been almost 6500 strangulation offences that resulted in court action since it became a stand-alone offence.

It was introduced as law in December 2018 after a Law Commission report found 71 per cent of homicide victims in a domestic violence setting had been strangled previously.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons says the change has brought strangulation to the forefront for officers who attend family harm events, adding it was too soon to know the full impact the law was having.





Wait for Golriz Ghahraman

The wait for Green MP Golriz Ghahraman to return to the country continues.

The list MP is facing two allegations of shoplifting, from the same Ponsonby boutique.

The Green Party has confirmed it’s aware of the allegations and Ghahraman has stood down from her portfolios for now.

She is on a long-planned overseas trip.

Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson say they won’t be commenting further until they’ve gathered all the facts and spoken with Ghahraman when she returns.

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman has been accused of shoplifting from the high-end boutique Scotties in Ponsonby. Photo / Kane Dickie





Wellington water leaks

Leaks continue to plague the capital, as a weekend of water woes had taps run dry for some Newlands residents.

It comes as the city is set to move to level two water restrictions on Wednesday.

Wellington Water says it’s aware of 3000 reported leaks.

The company’s Charles Barker says he recognises residents will be fed up.





Temperatures cool

A bit of a break from the sweltering summer weather this week.

The South Island had cold temperatures last night, some as low as 6C.

Cooler temperatures are expected today in places south of Palmerston North.

Meanwhile, a front is bringing rain to Taranaki today and some rain is expected about the Tararua Ranges near Wellington.

But MetService says the front is moving through, and the warmth will return.