Killer stretch of road

An 11.4km stretch of State Highway 1 that has claimed the lives of six people in under a year has prompted officials to investigate urgent safety upgrades.

It comes after a Malaysian mother and son were killed in a horrific crash on the road just north of the Ashley River bridge on Monday.

Statistics from Waka Kotahi show 75 recorded crashes on that stretch of road between 2011 and 2020.

It has led to the transport agency developing fresh plans to add safety improvements, including widening the road and installing median barriers.

Emergency services at the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at Sefton near Christchurch. Photo / George Heard





Assault at McDonald’s

One person is in hospital with serious injuries after an assault at an Auckland McDonald’s last night.

More than a dozen police cars swarmed the restaurant in Stoddard Rd shortly before 8pm.

Officers took one person into custody, and police believe it’s an isolated incident between two parties known to each other.

They say there’s no ongoing threat to public safety.

A witness tells our newsroom a person ran into the McDonald’s and “started stabbing people”.





Wellington water restrictions

Wellingtonians are being told to brace for water shortages after it was announced the region is moving to level 2 water restrictions.

The new restrictions come into force first thing on Wednesday and mean a ban on outdoor irrigation systems.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau understands it’s frustrating — but is encouraging people to do their bit.

That includes people taking shorter showers and not running water while brushing their teeth.





Titahi Bay fire

A vegetation fire in Porirua’s Titahi Bay has burned through about 10ha of land.

Fire crews rushed to the blaze just after 11 last night — with crews and specialist fire appliances across the Wellington region called in to assist.

Two helicopters are on site, and people are urged to avoid the area.

A fire in Porirua's Titahi Bay is sending smoke across the harbour.





Hot and muggy weather

Hot and muggy weather is set to endure through the rest of the week — before rain batters the North Island next week.

It was another warm day throughout the country yesterday, with most regions welcoming mid-to-high 20C heat.

It will stick around during the weekend before cool winds take over the South Island and heavy rain strikes the North.



