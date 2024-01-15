Golriz Ghahraman faces a third shoplifting allegation, school’s radical 40-thousand-dollar gamble to fix attendance and why public transport prices in Auckland are getting hiked in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty

Third shoplifting allegation

Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman is back in the country - and set to face the music on shoplifting allegations.

Allegations surfaced last week involving Scotties Boutique in Auckland - while Ghahraman was overseas on a personal trip.

She is now being linked to a third alleged incident of shoplifting which emerged last night, according to a Stuff report.

Wellington-based Crea8iveworx reported an October incident when they believed Ghahraman was on the premises.

The Green Party hasn’t commented on the latest accusation, saying it’s a matter for the police.

School’s $40K gamble

A Rotorua school that took a $40,000 swing and provided all students with free uniforms and stationery says it has paid off in attendance numbers.

Kaitao Intermediate School students each received one formal uniform, one sports uniform and all stationery.

School principal Phil Palfrey says it resulted in an increase in students starting school during the first three weeks of the term.





Calls for a clear stance

There are calls for the Government to address and have a clear stance on important Israel-Hamas issues.

The Federation of Islamic Associations wants clarification from government organisations on the applicability of existing legislation and our obligations under international treaties.

It’s calling for them to be clear on issues, such as banning visas for extremist Israeli settlers - just as the US and the UK have done.





Public transport price hikes

Aucklanders taking public transport will be forking out up to 40 cents more for each ride from next month.

Bus, train and ferry fares will rise 6.2 per cent on average, from February 4.

Auckland Transport’s Stacey van der Putten says the fare increase is part of yearly standard process to cover costs.

Auckland Zoo’s newest member

Auckland Zoo has welcomed its newest member, with the birth of a giraffe calf.

The yet-to-be-named female calf, which arrived on Saturday evening, stands six feet tall and weighs approximately 60kg.

It took just two hours after mum Kiraka’s water broke to deliver her fifth offspring.

That came after a 15-month pregnancy during which time Kiraka put on an extra 100kg.