Don’t have time to read the headlines? Watch the Focus Morning Bulletin presented by Chereè Kinnear above.





Ghahraman faces charges

Golriz Ghahraman faces two charges of shoplifting after two accusations emerged against her last week.

The former Green MP will appear in Auckland District Court on February 1.

The charges relate to two alleged incidents at a Ponsonby store shortly before Christmas.

Gharaman says it’s obvious her mental health was affected because of work-related stress, adding she’s fallen short of expectations.

Police were seen at her Grey Lynn house earlier this week.

Police arrive at the house of ex-Green MP Golriz Ghahraman. Photo / George Block





National Party caucus retreat

An opportunity for the National Party to look ahead to the year and work on ways to maximise the momentum it has.

The party’s MPs are heading into a caucus retreat today in Christchurch.

Ministers are already back at work, with Cabinet committees starting up this week, ahead of the first Cabinet meeting next Tuesday.

Massey University Professor of Politics Richard Shaw says they’ll be quietly pleased with recent good polling but there will be no sounds of self-congratulation.





NCEA pass rates drop

There’s work to do in turning around NCEA achievement rates across the country.

Provisional results indicate pass rates dropped for a third consecutive year with the finger being pointed at the compounding disruptions of Covid.

Secondary Principals’ Association President Vaughan Couillault says teachers have already started the job of trying to turn this around but it’s clear there’s still work to be done.

Rotorua Lakes High students preparing for NCEA exams. Photo / Andrew Warner





Greenland ice sheet

The Greenland Ice Sheet has lost more than five thousand square kilometres of ice since 1985.

A study published in science journal Nature used satellite images to analyse the extent of the changes.

The second-largest ice sheet in the world has shrunk by an average of 218 square kilometres every year, since January 2000.

The authors note this retreat does not appear to substantially contribute to sea level rise, but may play a part in ocean circulation patterns and how heat energy is distributed.





King to get surgery

King Charles will be in hospital next week for treatment for a prostate condition.

Buckingham Palace says the King will undergo a “corrective procedure” and the 75-year-old’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period.

The announcement comes shortly after it was revealed the Princess of Wales is in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery.