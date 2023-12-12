Severe thunderstorms batter the capital, experts look to alternatives amid the Government’s smokefree plans and how you could soon be getting Wi-Fi on a domestic flight in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / SailGP / Supplied / NZHerald

Freak storm hits Wellington

Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail battered Wellington yesterday before hitting Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne overnight.

MetService issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the regions about 5.30pm as the weather system moved further north.

A more peaceful day is expected today with just a few morning showers forecast for Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington.

MetService says generally things will settle down heading into this afternoon.

Smoking alternatives considered

Snuff and smokeless tobacco are being considered as tools to help smokers quit under the new government’s smokefree plans.

The National-led government has promised to scrap the previous government’s anti-smoking laws.

National has also agreed with NZ First to “reform the regulation of vaping, smokeless tobacco, and oral nicotine products”.

Laws repealed under urgency

Parliament will sit again under urgency this morning as the new government continues its bid to repeal laws made by Labour.

It was forced to rise last night, as it neared the final reading of a bill to scrap the Reserve Bank’s mandate to reduce unemployment.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis says this will return the bank to a single focus of maintaining price stability.

Fair Pay Agreement laws and subsidies for electric vehicles are also lined up to be repealed under urgency.

Wi-Fi on domestic flights

Air New Zealand is working with Starlink to introduce free internet on board domestic flights.

Starlink will be installed on a regional aircraft and a domestic jet late next year. After a successful trial of four to six months, the airline will roll it out on other aircraft in its domestic fleet by 2025.

Air NZ isn’t disclosing details of the price of its plans or what it cost to modify planes, but a Starlink business plan costs about $5000 a month.





Sail GP returns to Christchurch

It’s official, Sail GP is returning to Christchurch next year.

Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour was ruled out last month from hosting due to Wynyard Point land unable to be used for spectators.

SailGP Global CEO Sir Russell Coutts says last year’s Christchurch event proved to be one of its best so far.

Races will begin in Lyttelton Harbour from March 23 — with ticket sales tomorrow marking a 100-day countdown to the event.