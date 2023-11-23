Coalition talks wrap up in the capital, new details emerge over the Israel-Hamas hostage deal and Auckland Transport’s request to malls as Black Friday kicks off in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

COALITION TALKS WRAP UP

The incoming government will sign-off its coalition deal in a ceremony at Parliament today.

It’s been three weeks since the final election result, which led to intensive negotiations between National, Act and New Zealand First.

Their respective boards met last evening to give the plan the final tick - spanning policy agendas and ministerial positions.

Incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says ministers will be officially given their warrants from the Governor-General at the start of next week.

Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon said he had completed a coalition deal with Act and NZ First yesterday. Photo / Mark Mitchell





HOSTAGE RELEASE DEAL

New details have been revealed about the planned truce and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

The temporary ceasefire is now due to begin at 6pm today, New Zealand time.

The first group of hostages is set to be freed at 3am tomorrow, our time.

The Israeli Defence Force says it is continuing strikes in Gaza ahead of the truce.





BLACK FRIDAY MADNESS

Auckland Transport has written to shopping centre and mall owners, ahead of what could be the city’s busiest shopping weekend ever.

It is asking malls to proactively manage their onsite parking around the madness of Black Friday sales, and have clear signage when car parks are full.

It comes after visitors to Newmarket Westfield were stuck in queues for several hours last weekend.

AT is advising people going shopping, who want to avoid the Christmas madness, to use public transport if it is viable.

Shoppers were stuck in their cars at the Westfield Newmarket Mall car park for hours. Photo / Coco Veber-Nichols





HOME LOAN RATES

A warning for borrowers not to get too excited as one of our major banks cuts some of its home loan rates.

Westpac has dropped its two-year special home rate to 6.99 per cent, and is also reducing its special three-to-five year rates.

Independent economist Tony Alexander says at this stage, this is just a blip.

He says the banks have had their funding costs reduced a little bit recently because of slightly lower interest rates in the US.





SECRET SEVEN-FIGURE PAYOUT

And a secret seven-figure financial settlement by Auckland Council is being labelled a disgrace.

The agreement was made to pay out a North Shore homeowner last November after a house had to be torn down.

Mayor Wayne Brown says he was blindsided by the revelation, which also includes $530,000 in legal fees.

Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance’s Jordan Williams says it is equivalent to the annual rate bills of at least 541 people.