FMG Young Farmer of the Year Waikato Bay of Plenty regional final winner Dennis Main builds a quad bike dog tray in a head-to-head. Photo / K. White Photography

Piarere Young Farmers member Dennis Main, 30, has been crowned the Season 56 Waikato Bay of Plenty FMG Young Farmer of the Year.

The announcement was made on Saturday evening, following two days of competition at the Kerepehi Domain.

Now, Main is gearing up to take on six other regional finalists at the FMG Young Farmer of the Year grand final, held in Hamilton in July.

The weekend’s event was one of seven regional finals happening throughout Aotearoa between February and April.

Details of what challenges would be thrown at the contestants at the Waikato Bay of Plenty event were kept under wraps.

“I didn’t know what to expect, so to come away with the win was a real surprise,” Main said.

This was Main’s first time competing in the iconic contest, after being an active member of Piarere Young Farmers for the past couple of years.

“A few of my mates from the club were entering this year, so I thought I should give it a crack and see what happens,” he said.

Main grew up on the family dairy farm, and after leaving school studied engineering.

He spent four years on the farm and has now turned his hand to building.

He said he was a fan of the farmlet challenge, which offered contestants dedicated time to craft a miniature farm set-up.

Tasks included constructing a 3-wire electric fence, a tank and trough reticulated water system, a mailbox, and planning riparian planting.

Stephen Brunskill (left) came second, Dennis Main first and Cam Clayton third at the Waikato Bay of Plenty Young Farmer of the Year regional final.

“Being practically minded, I really enjoyed the farmlet,” Main said.

“It was a great way to be able to focus on the skills you are good at to earn some extra points.”

Hamilton City Young Farmers member Stephen Brunskill, 29, clinched second place and Morrinsville Ngarua Young Farmers member Cam Clayton, 28, secured the last spot on the podium.

Now in its 56th year, the FMG Young Farmer of the Year competition is dedicated to showcasing the very best talent in New Zealand’s food and fibre sector.

With the final just months away, Main said he would focus on developing his technical skills.

“I’m confident in my practical skills, but I know I need to work on my technical knowledge.

“I’ll be aiming to gain more industry knowledge and refresh my brain on other technical topics to make getting up on stage for the quiz a bit easier.”

Waikato Bay of Plenty Junior Young Farmer of the Year and AgriKidsNZ winners

Waikato Bay of Plenty Junior Young Farmer of the Year winners Summer Korkie and Luke Pease.

The next generation was also out competing, with Summer Korkie and Luke Pease from Te Awamutu College taking out the Waikato Bay of Plenty FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year title for 2024.

James Hill and Ben Ede from Cambridge High School came second.

Jacob Bolt, Isaac Wilson and John Woodward, from a combined Otewa School and homeschool team, are the 2024 Waikato Bay of Plenty AgriKidsNZ Champions.

Runner-up and third in the AgriKidsNZ contest were Ben Barbour, Joshua Barbour and Jackie Sneddon from Te Waotu School, and Hannah Wilson, Louise Ann Bulled and Sophie Ella Ann Ferr from Otewa School.

They have also been invited to July’s FMG Young Farmer of the Year grand final.

New Zealand Young Farmers chief executive Lynda Coppersmith said this year’s grand final was shaping up to be one of the best yet.

“Every year, we continue to be blown away by the calibre of our FMG Young Farmer of the Year contestants, from our AgriKidsNZ participants through to those vying for the regional FMG Young Farmer of the Year title.

“Their knowledge, skills and passion for the industry are impressive, and certainly leave us excited for the future of our industry.”

Coppersmith praised the hard work of those behind the scenes.

“We simply couldn’t do it without the tireless work of our committees and volunteers.

“These are people who support us year in, year out, and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has played a part.”