Anzac Parade State Highway 4 has reopened with a temporary speed restriction after a slip that blocked the highway between Georgetti Rd and Mt View Rd. Photo / Finn Williams

State highways across the Whanganui-Manawatū region continue to be affected by the weekend’s wild weather.

At 6.30am on Monday, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported a number of highway blockages around the region.

On SH1 at Mangaweka, the northbound lane is blocked near the intersection with Manui Rd due to a slip.

A slip has blocked the southbound lane of SH4 Parapara at Kākātahi near the intersection of Aotea Rd.

“Please drive with care in these areas and adhere to the temporary speed restrictions,” Waka Kotahi said.

SH3 Bulls to Lake Alice reopened at 9.30pm on Sunday.

SH54 remains closed due to flooding at Waituna between Kimbolton Rd and SH1.

Several highways that were closed on Sunday are now open but caution is needed. They are SH1 Marton to Mangaweka, SH3 Lake Alice to Whangaehu, SH4 Parapara between Parikino and Kākātahi and SH4 Anzac Pde near Bastia Hill, where there is a temporary speed restriction.