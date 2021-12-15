Flooding and slips close SH35 between Ōpōtiki and Waihau Bay

Flooding and multiple slips have closed the highway.

Flooding and slips have closed State Highway 35 in the Bay of Plenty.

The highway is closed between Ōpōtiki and Waihau Bay due to flooding and multiple slips caused by heavy rain in the area, Waka Kotahi NZTA said.

The road is also closed further east between Lottin Point Rd and Pohutu Rd on the Gisborne side of the East Cape due to flooding, isolating communities between the two closure points.

SH35 TE KAHA TO TE ARAROA - UPDATE 6:30AM

Due to flooding, slips and road damage, #SH35 remains CLOSED between Te Kaha and Waihau Bay this morning. A further update will be provided around midday today: https://t.co/raho6rmU6S ^TP pic.twitter.com/x974QRTftZ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) December 15, 2021

The detour rote via State Highway 2 will add considerable time to journeys and motorists are asked to delay their travel, where possible.

Those who do need to travel are advised to take extra care, stay alert – especially for unreported hazards – and drive to the conditions.

Some community travel is possible however the road is impassable at several locations, NZTA said.

Rain has eased over the region with warnings now lifted for most of the Bay of Plenty following days of rain.