Flooding and slips close SH35 between Ōpōtiki and Waihau Bay

Flooding and slips have closed State Highway 35 in the Bay of Plenty.
The highway is closed between Ōpōtiki and Waihau Bay due to flooding and multiple slips caused by heavy rain in the area, Waka Kotahi NZTA said.
The road is also closed further east between Lottin Point Rd and Pohutu Rd on the Gisborne side of the East Cape due to flooding, isolating communities between the two closure points.
The detour rote via State Highway 2 will add considerable time to journeys and motorists are asked to delay their travel, where possible.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Those who do need to travel are advised to take extra care, stay alert – especially for unreported hazards – and drive to the conditions.
Some community travel is possible however the road is impassable at several locations, NZTA said.
Rain has eased over the region with warnings now lifted for most of the Bay of Plenty following days of rain.