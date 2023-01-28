Flooded road to recovery from stormy weather begins for Hawke’s Bay

Raukawa Rd, Bridge Pa, was left flooded on Sunday morning after Hastings saw nearly 100mm of rain on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Roads are reopening with a break in Hawke’s Bay’s stormy weather, but it will take a bit longer for everything to be clear.

Waka Kotahi confirmed in an update posted to its website that State Highway 50 Maraekakaho, at Kereru Road Lower Kaimai to Tauriko, reopened at 7.05am on Sunday after it was closed due to fallen trees.

Due to surface flooding in Napier, there was a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place on State Highway 2, near the intersection with Prebensen Drive as of 12.30am on Sunday.

On Saturday, SH2 Tutira was under stop/go due to another fallen tree, and there was flooding on SH5 Eskdale to Waipunga, SH50 Takapau to Waiohiki and SH2 Waipukurau to Hastings.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council made a post confirming that Herrick Street and Hiranui Rd both remained closed due to flooding as of 8.30am Sunday.

A detour for Herrick St is via Taylors Slab, SH50 and Bridge St, Ongaonga.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council also issued cautions for Hunter Rd, due to surface flooding, Wimbledon Rd, due to potholes, Ireland Rd, due to crews clearing a downed tree, and Cooks Tooth, due to minor ground movement.

Pōrangahau Rd has reopened to one lane after a large slip came crashing down across the road earlier on Saturday.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council on Saturday afternoon shared the video of the slip in full motion on Pōrangahau Rd, near the Wallingford Bridge.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council confirmed on Sunday morning that Pōrangahau Transfer Station had reopened with normal hours from 2-6pm.

Hastings District Council made a post on Saturday evening stating that due to the high river levels they put barriers in place at the carpark at Evers Swindell Reserve.

They advised the public to avoid the area in the meantime and said access would be restored when the water subsides.

A slip on Maraekakaho Rd, near Kereru Rd, had been cleared enough by Sunday morning for both lanes to reopen with a 30km/h speed limit in place. Photo / Paul Taylor

MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes said the weather in Hawke’s Bay was now looking far clearer and dryer and was looking likely to stay that way for at least Monday and Tuesday.

“We are not expecting any significant weather for the next few days in your part of the country,” Fernandes said.

He said there could still be showers over the ranges and the weather would be quite muggy and humid with highs in the mid to upper 20s Degrees Celcius and lows not going lower than the mid to upper teens.

Surface flooding on Raukawa Rd on Sunday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

He said the more southern parts of Hawke’s Bay had the worst of the rain, with Hastings and Napier seeing about 99mm and 97mm of rain respectively on Saturday, compared to about 39mm of rain for Wairoa.

Fatboy Slim’s Napier concert was cancelled and most other regional events planned for Saturday and Sunday, including the Hastings Golf Open and Summer Series Waipawa Band Rotunda Nelly Jull Park performance were called off.

Organisers of Fatboy Slim’s scheduled show at Tremain Park in Napier on Saturday night called it off on Saturday morning due to the state of the grounds, with ticket holders getting full refunds over the next week.



