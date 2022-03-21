Huge thunderstorm causes flooding chaos in North Island. Video / NZ Herald

The country's largest insurer has been flooded with more than 1000 claims following the storms that battered the top half of the North Island over the past two days.

By 8am this morning, 1060 claims had been filed with IAG.

Auckland yesterday recorded one of its wettest hours on record after a major thunder and lightning storm caused widespread flooding and chaos across Auckland and northern regions.

Several schools closed, streets and motorways were awash with flooding across the Auckland region and there were several reports of people trapped in cars.

Between 8am and 9am, Auckland's Albany weather station recorded its wettest hour - 76.88mm - on record, said Niwa.

IAG, trading under its brands AMI, State, NZI, NAC, Lumley and Lantern, said it is actively supporting customers affected by the severe weather that caused damage to a number of motor vehicles, homes and businesses since Sunday, predominantly across Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

Wayne Tippet, executive general manager for claims, said IAG holds relationships with one in two households in New Zealand and is currently working its way through a large number of calls.

"We encourage those affected by this severe weather to continue to follow safety advice and guidance from Civil Defence and local authorities. For people who have experienced flood damage, please take note of the following guidance:

What to do if your home or business is flood damaged:

Do not do anything that puts yourself at risk or could potentially cause more damage. Only return to your home or business when it is safe to do so.

If water has entered your home or business, turn off the power at the mains, and have an electrician check the power supply before turning it back on. When it's safe to enter the property, use a permanent ink pen to make a small mark on the wall at the maximum height of the flood water. Do this in every room affected by flooding.

Clean up as much as you can to prevent further damage – but until we've had a chance to assess your claim, only throw away spoiled food or soft furnishings (e.g. mattresses, couch, bedding) and make notes on your Loss Schedule before doing so.

Most items can be repaired, cleaned and/or sanitised, and moving items outside can help dry them out if they're wet. Remember to keep them under cover or put them in your garage with plenty of ventilation to prevent further damage.

Before throwing anything away make sure you take lots of photographs and carefully list the items. Items to be thrown away are items that cannot be successfully cleaned. If in doubt, put the item aside for the assessor to view.

If carpets are soaked from flooding, you may carefully take up the carpets but remember they could be contaminated so ensure you use proper protective equipment. Keep a sample.

Don't attempt to remove any wall linings or solid floor coverings as this could cause more damage. Some older linings or coverings may also have an asbestos risk.

As some elements of your building may contain bracing components, it is important that any removal and replacement is done by a qualified tradesperson.

Don't attempt to remove any fixtures or fittings from the home. This may cause further damage. Your builder will remove kitchens and bathrooms, if required, at the appropriate time.

What to do if your vehicle is damaged:

Do not operate your car if it has been flooded.

If your car is needs to be towed, remember to remove any personal items from the vehicle.

If your personal items were damaged inside your vehicle, you can throw away any soft items or spoiled food but remember to photograph and catalogue them first.

If it is safe to do so, start removing water from the interior of the car by using either a wet/dry vacuum or towels to soak up the excess water.

Get air moving inside the car by parking it securely under cover, opening the doors and windows and, if possible, using a fan directed at the interior of the vehicle.

Check your insurance policy to see if it covers you for a temporary vehicle.

"With the storm providing yet another reminder of the devastating impacts of severe weather events driven by climate change, we are encouraging every New Zealander to take a moment today to double check the details of their own insurance policies.

Tippett said customers can make an insurance online or call, but said NZI customers should contact their broker in the first instance.