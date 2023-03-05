Flood washout shuts section of Coromandel’s only open highway

Teenagers to appear in court after fatal road-rage attack, why petrol taxes could be returning and another step toward recovery in Napier in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Fresh flash floods have forced the closure of a section of Coromandel’s only open highway and inundated six Whangamatā properties.

State Highway 25 is shut between Hikuai and Whangamatā due to a washout.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to expect delays, as there are no detours available.

Fire crews in Tauranga were called to 10 properties for flooding between 11pm and 1am.

“They included flooded houses and a garage,” she said.

Crews assisted occupants and pumped water, she said.

MetService said isolated thunderstorms over western Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, near the eastern ranges of Waikato and about Coromandel Peninsula, were expected to continue this morning with heavy rain and small hail possible.

The highway was reopened end of last month from both sides after access was cut off during Cyclone Gabrielle.

A main route through the Coromandel Peninsula was closed after several severe weather events in just weeks.

State Highway 25A Kopu to Hikuai was washed out near the summit during heavy rain on the Coromandel Peninsula at the end of January. Photo / Philip Hart

State Highway 25A is one of the main tourist routes for holidaymakers heading to the Thames-Coromandel region, but it was closed in January after the formation of deep cracks, slips and flooding damage from ex-Cyclone Hale.

The road is expected to be closed for up to a year.

Yesterday, Police were encouraging people to be safe and consider the weather before leaving home.

“Police urge motorists to take care on the roads and drive to the conditions,” said a spokesperson.

“Ensure you maintain a good following distance between other vehicles. In bad weather increase your following distance to allow more time for stopping.

“It’s a good idea to plan ahead for your journeys and make sure you factor in extra time for potential delays.

“Take care and when you’re out on the roads make sure you’re considerate of others.”

For updates on road closures, and to plan ahead for potential delays caused by slips or roadworks visit www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz