MetService Christchurch weather: July 16th.

By RNZ

Canterbury residents are being warned to prepare for significant rainfall from this afternoon until Tuesday.

MetService has forecast heavy rainfall and strong winds for all of Canterbury from this afternoon until Tuesday.

Environment Canterbury has issued a flood warning for those near major alpine and foothill rivers, and is planning a response.

A 44-hour heavy rain warning is in place for the region, and MetService is also warning of strong winds.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said it could become quite hazardous.

"That rain has to go somewhere and of course that rain drains into the rivers. Further to that, we've got the strong winds associated with this, which means it's good to be careful and keep an eye out because we're going to have some potentially quite hazardous conditions about for the next couple of days."

Increased runoff is expected to be pushed into alpine and foothill rivers.

Parts of the Ashburton River are expected to see water flows that will test flood protection works in the area.

Environment Canterbury duty flood controller Chris Firth said while this weather is typical for this time of year, a combination of other factors will heighten its effects.

Environment Canterbury is urging people in flood-prone areas to monitor the situation and move stock to higher ground.