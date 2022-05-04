The fog cleared by about 9am in Christchurch city. Photo / Hamish Clark

A number of flights in and out of Christchurch were affected by fog this morning.

The fog was expected to become confined to the coast later this morning before fully clearing this afternoon.

Multiple flights arriving in Christchurch this morning have been cancelled while others were delayed.

Departing flights did not seem to be as affected.

Fog also affected a number of flights in and out of Christchurch on Wednesday morning.