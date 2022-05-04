A number of flights in and out of Christchurch are being affected by fog this morning. Photo / Hamish Clark

A number of flights in and out of Christchurch are being affected by fog this morning. Photo / Hamish Clark

A number of flights in and out of Christchurch are being affected by fog this morning.

The fog is expected to become confined to the coast later this morning before fully clearing this afternoon.

Three flights arriving in Christchurch this morning have been cancelled while a further three have been delayed. Photo / Supplied

Three flights arriving in Christchurch this morning have been cancelled while a further three have been delayed.

Departing flights do not seem to be as affected with two cancelled as of 7.30am.

Fog also affected a number of flights in and out of Christchurch on Wednesday morning.