By RNZ

An Air New Zealand flight has been turned around after experiencing severe turbulence while trying to land in Dunedin.

Flight NZ681 between Wellington and Dunedin attempted to land twice but then turned back to the capital on Wednesday morning.

An airport announcement said it was due to severe turbulence and wind shear.