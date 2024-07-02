By Melanie Earley of RNZ
Families with school-aged children are choosing not to take their children out of school to travel, Flight Centre data has shown, as the Government cracks down on truancy.
Flight Centre New Zealand general manager Heidi Walker said it appeared the messages from the Ministry of Education were getting through to parents.
New data had shown travel bookings during the winter holidays were up 10% from last year, while travel during the school term had dropped 30%.
It comes after the Government announced in April it would start cracking down on truancy by introducing a “traffic light system” of punishments for students and their parents, including fines for parents and police referrals.