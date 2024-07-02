The focus included parents taking their children out of school to go on family holidays.

Changes also included daily reporting of attendance and changes to public health guidelines on when students are too sick to attend.

“What some customers are telling us is that many schools across the country now have firm rules against taking kids out of school for travel that’s not deemed as crucial,” Walker said.

Travel during the school holidays could be more expensive, Walker said, one reason parents might have chosen to go during the school term, but good deals could still be found.

“Booking well in advance would be my biggest piece of advice for those with school-age kids. Gone are the days where there would be last-minute deals to destinations.

“Though capacity has risen considerably, it’s still somewhat limited so as seats fill up, prices do inevitably go up.”

To get the best deal possible, Walker said people should try and book their travel 10 months to a year in advance.

Walker said family favourite holiday spots were still Fiji, Australia and Rarotonga, but data had shown there was a rise in some long-haul destinations including Bali, London, Los Angeles and Hawaii.

“Close-to-home destinations are always popular for families, especially when they’re limited to just a two-week trip, within the school holidays.”