The incident began shortly before 1am this morning. Photo / NZME

A man tried to flee from police even after his vehicle’s tyres had been spiked and he was left with only the rims to drive on.

The chase through Palmerston North lasted for 45 minutes in the early hours of this morning and eventually led to the man’s arrest along with two associates who tried to help him avoid police.

It started shortly before 1am when police signalled for the man, who was wanted by police, to exit his vehicle which had been spotted parked in Crewe Cres.

Senior sergeant Paul Claridge said the driver took off and failed to stop when signalled by police with flashing lights and a siren.

“The vehicle was spiked shortly after, but continued driving despite the two front tyres being damaged by the road spikes.

“About 40 minutes after the initial tyre-spiking, the vehicle was seen on Botanical Rd by a Police patrol and spikes were used again, this time successfully deflating the rear tyres.”

But the man continued driving on the vehicle’s tyre rims until he was cordoned off by police vehicles.

After ramming two police cars, he was finally stopped.

Claridge said the driver contacted associates to get help to escape from police during the incident.

Police used a tactical manoeuvre to bring the vehicle to a stop before his associates could help, Claridge said.

There were no reports of injuries.

Police arrested the 35-year-old local who was due to appear at Palmerston North District Court today.

He is facing driving charges which include failing to stop for police when signalled, driving while disqualified, and reckless driving.

Police are continuing to make inquiries into the incident.



