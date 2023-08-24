Fleeing driver on the run from police in Christchurch

A police spokesperson said officers were responding to a fleeing driver in Cracroft, Christchurch.

A fleeing driver remains on the run after crashing a stolen car into a fence before stealing another car.

“At around 8.45am police were called after a stolen vehicle was sighted driving erratically. The vehicle repeatedly failed to stop for police when signalled to do so.

“A short time later, after crashing into a gate, the driver came to a stop on Homecroft Court. The driver then proceeded to steal another vehicle before fleeing the scene.”

Police had not initiated a pursuit, but road spikes had been used and a helicopter was providing assistance.

Inquiries to locate the driver are ongoing, the spokesperson said.