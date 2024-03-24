Flaxmere is the friend that always bounces back, no matter what life throws at them

New World Flaxmere has closed. Photo / Paul Taylor

Resilient communities are the backbone of our society.

They can weather crises, adapt to change, and thrive in the face of challenges.

Understanding what makes a community resilient is vital for building sustainable and united neighbourhoods that can support their residents in times of need.

One community facing such a challenge is the Hastings suburb of Flaxmere with the recent closure of its only supermarket, New World.

In this article, we’ll explore how Flaxmere is becoming a resilient community, the strategies and solutions, the role of community leadership, essential resources and support mechanisms, and other insights on how Flaxmere is bolstering its resilience in the face of this and future challenges.

A resilient community is like that one friend who always bounces back no matter what life throws at them.

It’s a community that can withstand and recover from challenges, whether it’s a cyclone, yahoos doing burnouts on our streets, or even that one weird neighbour who loves singing karaoke at three in the morning.

Unity

A collective of concerned residents has rallied our community to explore solutions for those most impacted by this event. Manaaki Mai o Ngā Paharakeke [Manaaki Mai] has held community meetings, circulated surveys and petitions, and is currently exploring support options and short-term solutions.

“We’re not going down without a fight” says Marcelle Raheke [Aunty Ranty], one of the Manaaki Mai advocates. Who knew grocery shopping could spark such activism?

Leadership

Alongside the uniting leadership of Manaaki Mai, there are a lot of others advocating on behalf of our community, providing support and resources for those impacted at this time.

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst has stated on several occasions that ‘It’s Flaxmere’s Time’, and I truly believe her.

Amidst a barrage of negative feedback, she and the Hastings District Council have continued to be positive about finding a permanent supermarket solution for Flaxmere.

Our Flaxmere ward councillor Henry Heke has been a key community advocate with council and an advisor to the Manaaki Mai collective.

Resources

Age Concern Flaxmere has stepped up with their weekly supermarket shopping transport service. For a small fee, they provide a door-to-door service for elderly to complete their supermarket shopping. Age Concern also facilitate the assessment for elderly without a vehicle to access subsidies for public transport.

Support Since 2022 Flaxmere residents have had access to the Nourished For Nil project, which re-distributes foodstuffs freely through community hubs.

The Flaxmere Community Centre has been the hub for this community with open access on Friday evenings and Saturday days.

The community centre also has a pataka [food cupboard] for days when Nourished For Nil is not open. They have also started a community garden that anyone can access, contribute towards, and care for.

Respite and Community

The Flaxmere Planning Committee continues to hold community events to provide temporary respite and uplift Flaxmere families. The monthly night markets attract hundreds of people.

They’ve been hugely successful with the final summer season March market day being combined with the Flaxmere schools Relay4Life Cancer Society Fundraiser.

Viable Solutions

In the age of technology, residents are turning to their screens for salvation.

Online shopping and delivery services are a real alternative to in-person shopping, bringing the aisles of a virtual supermarket right to our doorstep.

No need to find a carpark, stand in line at the checkout or lug heavy bags - just a few clicks and your shopping is delivered.

So, is Flaxmere a resilient community? Absolutely.

Will challenges keep coming? Inevitably.

Will we get through this challenge? Certainly.

Flaxmere is a vibrant community that is working towards building sustainable and united neighbourhoods that support and uplift each other in times of need.

Flaxmere is using this challenge as an opportunity to build our resilience and discover how to pave the way to a brighter future.

Traci Tuimaseve is Flaxmere Planning Committee Chairman