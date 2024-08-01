“Whakamānawa is about honouring and respecting our whenua, our whānau, our marae, and our neighbours. All we really want is for our community and the whenua that we live on to be respected,” Perepe-Perana said.

Shona West, chairperson of Te Aranga Marae, echoed the sentiment of Hastings Ambassador Henare O’Keefe when he said “enough is enough” in a speech against violence in the community in 2008.

“Dumping on our marae grounds, dangerous activities, and bringing funny business into our community must stop. We need to know that our mokopuna are safe, whether they are in or around schools, kōhanga, or at the marae,” West said.

Police officer Sue Liley was raised in Flaxmere and attended the meeting to show support for residents and to offer assistance as part of the solution.

Liley was joined by Hastings District Council’s City Assist team, night security teams, and parks and reserves teams, who all play a role in keeping the area safe, clean, and well-maintained.

Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga CEO, Waylyn Tahuri-Whaipakanga closed the meeting by thanking everyone for their support of the kura, the marae, and the community, reminding them of the moemoeā (dreams and aspirations) of those who laid the foundation for what is now Te Aranga and Waingākau – a vision of a nurturing community where whānau flourish.

Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga reminded residents that non-urgent information can be reported to the police by calling 105 or 0800 Crime Stoppers.

To report illegal activity, people should call 111. Callers can remain anonymous at all times.