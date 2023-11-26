Flaxmere College rebuild now officially open

(From left): Former Flaxmere College principals Richard Schumacher, Louise Anaru and current principal Jim Hay-Mackenzie walk through the new school grounds. Photo / Warren Buckland

After decades of staff and students working in trying conditions, the Flaxmere College redevelopment was officially opened in the school hall in front of more than 300 guests, staff and students.

Speaking at the official opening of the new kura [school], principal Jim Hay-Mackenzie said the old buildings were no longer fit for purpose.

“The original buildings of 30 years ago were badly designed and constructed. Their lack of flashing, flat roofs and internal guttering lead to the buildings leaking from the start.”

Staff and students got used to working in classrooms that were not conducive to normal learning.

“I remember when there was heavy rain, it was ‘action stations’ to the library, and we had to move all the computers because there [would be] a waterfall of water running down the wall.”

It is in stark contrast to the school’s recently completed new buildings.

“We now have dedicated and shared learning spaces that provide opportunities for rangatahi to collaborate.

“We have a learning environment that we can be proud of.”

Flaxmere College band Te Whanau Puoro. The winners of the 2023 Smokefree Tangata Beats performed during the kura's official opening ceremony. Photo / Warren Buckland

Flaxmere College band Te Whānau Puoro, winners of the 2023 national final of Smokefree Tangata Beats, performed during the ceremony in front of parents, staff and students.

Board of Trustees student representative Apache Hanara Ngaheu had mixed feelings as the old buildings came down.

He was sad about the history disappearing but excited about the new changes and was looking forward to making memories in the new kura.

“As a student, with hand on heart, I can say we love our new building. We love the staff that share their knowledge with us. We respect each other and are proud to be students of Flaxmere College.”

Board of Trustees student representative Apache Hanara Ngaheu speaking at the official opening. Photo / Warren Buckland

Taime Pareanga-Samuel QSM and Korurangi Morehu cut the ribbon, and staff and students conducted tours of the new buildings and classrooms on Saturday.