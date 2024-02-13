Auckland Transport comes under fire over train cancellations, the fourth option that could be added to 111 calls and rodent issues continue to plague Woolworths supermarkets in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Emergency services are warning Flat Bush residents to shut their doors and windows after a major fire that has left hundreds without power and closed down a major road.

Police say a group of shops and a transformer were alight on Chapel Road and there are concerns over the air quality from the smoke.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the fire has since been extinguished, but four fire trucks remain on the scene as a precaution.

The fire has closed a major road and left homes and businesses without power.

Auckland Transport said on social media that Chapel Rd between Ormiston Rd and the southern end of Michael Jones Drive has been closed due to the fire.

“Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions in place affecting all traffic, including bus services,” the agency said.

Due to a fire a section of Chapel Rd is now CLOSED between Ormiston Rd and the southern end of Michael Jones Dr. Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions in place affecting all traffic, including bus services. pic.twitter.com/GDJIuVMqbb — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) February 13, 2024

A massive power outage has been reported as a result of the fire, stretching 6.7km down Chapel Rd. According to the Vector website, the outage was reported at 12.35pm and it is not known when it will be resolved.

A fire has left hundreds of homes and businesses without power in Flat Bush this afternoon. Photo / Vector







