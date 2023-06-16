Flat Bush crash: Car in flames after head-on collision

One person has been taken to hospital after a head-on crash in South Auckland this afternoon. Photo / Darren Masters

One person has been taken to hospital after a head-on crash in South Auckland this afternoon. Photo / Darren Masters

Three people have been badly injured in a head-on crash in the South Auckland suburb of Flat Bush, where one of the cars involved burst into flames.

St John paramedics are treating all three people who were left in a moderate condition following the crash on Thomas Rd just before 1pm.

A car, burnt out and covered in foam, after it burst into flames following a head-on crash on Flat Bush's Thomas Rd just before midday Friday. Photo / Darren Masters

One person has been taken to hospital, a police spokeswoman said.

One car burst into flames. A spokeswoman for police said the fire was quickly put out.

A witness told the Herald there was a “massive” smell of petrol and oil and some car parts were scattered “100 metres” from the vehicles.

A spokesman for St John said they were first called to the crash about 12.44pm