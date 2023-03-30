Seven fire trucks, two cranes put out blaze at auto parts store in Takanini, Auckland

What will replace the shutdown Today FM, tax proposed on NZ sugary drinks and Māori oil canvas painting tips over $1 million at auction in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A witness has described hearing small explosion sounds as cars went up in flames at the auto parts store next door in Takanini, Auckland.

A Battery Bill Takanini staff member told the Herald they have been evacuated out on the street after a big blaze engulfed the neighbouring Auto Parts Express on Tironui Rd this morning.

“It is a pretty big fire, we are out on the street I can see flames and smoke coming out from some cars there.

A car yard in Takanini has caught fire this morning sending thick black smoke in the air. Photo / Dongkyu Seo

“The fire has not reached their office yet it is concentrated in the back where all the cars are parked,” he said.

“I heard a pop like a small explosion, tyres have all caught fire.”

He said he saw black smoke which was starting to subside as firefighters worked to put the blaze out.

“All neighbouring businesses have been evacuated. There were three fire trucks and two police cars initially, now there are seven trucks, and two cranes shooting from above...but the fire is out and there is no smoke. The road is still blocked.”

Black smoke coming out of Auto Parts Express in Takanini, Auckland after a fire incident this morning. Photo / Supplied

The staff member said the auto parts store had lost quite a bit of stock.

“But firefighters are inside and doing a good job.”

