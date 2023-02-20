The Big Mac is off the menu at McDonald's on Queen St in Auckland.

Two McDonald’s restaurants in Auckland are facing substantial stock issues, leaving staff without the ability to serve popular menu items, including the Big Mac.

The McDonald’s on Auckland’s Queen St said it will not be able to serve Big Macs, ice creams, shakes, crispy burgers, and coffee and cafe beverages today due to “supply issues”.

In a poster taped to the shop’s window, it also said it cannot accept cash orders.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience,” the poster read.

At the Glen Innes McDonald’s, the restaurant was not able to serve fizzy or frozen drinks due to the national Co2 shortage.

The Co2 shortage has affected a range of businesses around the country, which began with the temporary shutdown of Taranaki’s Kapuni gas treatment plant after normal checks picked up a safety valve releasing ammonia late last year.

Todd Energy chief executive Mark Macfarlane said businesses will have to wait until the end of the year before the plant was again at 100 per cent capacity.

Initially, it was smaller businesses like local winemakers who were bearing the brunt of the disruption, however, it now seems the issue has trickled down into larger chains, such as McDonald’s and Inghams.

McDonald’s NZ has been approached for comment.