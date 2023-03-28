Five youths arrested in Blenheim after string of car thefts

The youths were taken into custody in Springlands, Blenheim. Photo / 123rf

Marlborough Police have arrested five young people in Blenheim after car thefts across the upper South Island.

The youths were taken into custody in Springlands, Blenheim, after police tracked one of the stolen vehicles that had been abandoned.

Police were aware of several car thefts across Nelson and Blenheim since Monday.

Detective Sergeant Lindsay Tilbury said the offenders have been referred to local youth services and police will continue to work with the families involved.

“No one else is being sought in relation to this offending,” Tilbury said.

Tilbury reminded the public about the importance of locking vehicles and taking keys with you once you’ve finished your drive.

Tilbury also said the public should install alarms, keep valuables out of sight and, if possible, park in garages or driveways.

“If you have to park on the road, try to park in a well-lit area.”

Police arrested more Blenheim teenagers earlier in the week after three burglaries at a local vape shop.

Two teenagers were taken into custody on Sunday and two more were arrested the next day.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and we are working to identify others involved,” said Tilbury on Monday.