Five youths arrested after aggravated robbery in Pōkeno

Police were called to a commercial premises on Market St at 6.15 this evening. Photo / NZME

Five youths have been arrested after an aggravated robbery in Pōkeno tonight.

Police said officers were called at 6.15pm to a commercial premises on Market St in the township south of Auckland.

The youths fled the scene in a vehicle, which they then abandoned for another. They were seen speeding and driving dangerously in this car on State Highway 1, police said.

Police used the Eagle helicopter to track the car to Emere Place, Meremere, before this vehicle was abandoned too.

The five youths were then tracked by police dogs to an address on Island Block Rd, where they were arrested. Officers seized weapons and alcohol.

Charges for the youths are being considered, police said.



