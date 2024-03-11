Counties Manukau Police are investigating a robbery at G.A.S on Coronation Rd in Mangere last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Counties Manukau Police are investigating a robbery at G.A.S on Coronation Rd in Mangere last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A worker at a petrol station in Māngere Bridge was left cowering in a back room last night with armed robbers banging on the door demanding he open the safe, police say.

Counties Manukau Police are investigating the robbery at G.A.S on Coronation Rd, which happened around 9.10pm on Monday.

Five offenders smashed their way into through the petrol station's glass using hammers, according to police. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police at the scene told the Herald five offenders had smashed their way through windows of the service station with hammers, apparently targeting cigarettes.

When the worker in the store locked himself in the back room they also banged on that door and threatened him to open the safe, police said.

”The offenders made off with a number of smokes before dumping that vehicle nearby and getting into a second vehicle that was waiting.

”The dumped vehicle has been towed for forensics. The gas station will remain cordoned off overnight with a scene guard”.

A worker locked himself in a back room while the offenders banged on the door demanding he open the safe, police say. Photo / Hayden Woodward

It’s the latest in a cluster of aggravated robberies at petrol stations across Auckland - despite police now conducting “prevention visits” in the city.

In one night last week officers checked in on 94 gas stations as part of an ongoing investigation into the robberies.

Armed robbers hit service stations in Western Springs and Green Bay last week as well as burglaries in Papatoetoe, Glen Eden and Remuera.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said several arrests had been made related to service station robberies in December and January, with some offenders potentially involved in more than one incident.

“Our experience with these crime types is that generally offenders will be involved in more than one offence.”



