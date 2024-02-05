Thieves smash their way into Thriftway Four Square Paraparaumu Beach. Video / Supplied

Five people have been taken into custody following a burglary at a Glen Eden Super Liquor last night.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they were alerted to the burglary in Great North Rd about 2.50am.

“Six offenders broke in, taking items before leaving in a stolen car. Police, supported by Eagle, monitored the group as they travelled to Glendene and got into another stolen vehicle.”

Five people have been arrested after a burglary at Super Liquor Kelson. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The spokesperson said five alleged offenders were seen entering a property in Somerset Rd in Mt Roskill, while a sixth drove to a Richardson Rd address.

“Police cordoned both addresses and took five people into custody. Inquiries are ongoing to locate a sixth individual. Items taken in the burglary have been recovered.”