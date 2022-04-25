A police spokesperson said initial indications suggest there are serious injuries. Photo / NZME

Five people have been involved in a serious two-vehicle crash in Te Kuiti this afternoon.

Police were notified of the crash at the intersection of Hospital Rd and SH 3 at 3.15pm.

SH3 TE KUITI, WAIKATO - SERIOUS CRASH - 4:15PM

The road is now CLOSED from Te Kumi Station Rd to Lawrence St. SB detour via Te Kumi Station Rd, Somerville Rd, Tammadge Rd, Esplanade, Jennings St onto Anzac St, Te Kuiti Rd, Lawrence St and back on to SH3, reverse if travelling NB. pic.twitter.com/bBfIndyUkb — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) April 25, 2022

The road from Te Kumi Station Rd to Lawrence St is currently closed with diversions in place while emergency services are in attendance.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will be attending the scene and motorists should expect delays.