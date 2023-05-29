Five people injured in horror three vehicle crash on Waikato Expressway

Five people have been injured in a three-vehicle crash on the Waikato Expressway.

Police rushed to the scene between the Rodda Road on-ramp and the Te Wharepu off-ramp on the southbound side at 9.41pm on Monday night, a spokeswoman said.

Two people are seriously injured, while three others have moderate injuries.

The road was forced to reduce to one lane due to the crash after being previously closed.

Waka Kotahi asked motorists to follow the directions of emergency services and allow extra time for detours. It suggested exiting the expressway at Te Kauwhata, right on Te Wharepu Road, left onto Murphy Street and then rejoin SH1.



