Five people injured in car crash near Matamata, part of highway closed

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 29 near Matamata. Photo / File

Five people, including two in a critical condition, have been injured in a car crash near Matamata this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to reports of the two-vehicle collision around 1.05pm on State Highway 29.

“Initial indications suggest two people are in a critical condition and three people are in a serious condition,” a police spokesperson said.

The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

“Diversions are in place on Hinuera Road and Hopkins Road.”

