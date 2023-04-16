Five people, including two in a critical condition, have been injured in a car crash near Matamata this afternoon.
Emergency services responded to reports of the two-vehicle collision around 1.05pm on State Highway 29.
“Initial indications suggest two people are in a critical condition and three people are in a serious condition,” a police spokesperson said.
The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
“Diversions are in place on Hinuera Road and Hopkins Road.”