Five people injured after three-car crash on SH2 at Pongakawa, Bay of Plenty

The road is expected to be closed for a few hours. Photo / George Novak

Five people have been injured following a three-car crash on State Highway 2 in the Bay of Plenty, two of them critically.

A section of the road will be closed for a few hours as a result of the crash.

Police were called to the scene at the intersection of Te Puke East and Wharere Rds in Pongakawa just before 4pm, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

Initially she said five people had serious injuries but it was believed six people were involved.

About 90 minutes later, she said two of those had been updated to critical injuries and two people have been airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

In a statement, police said helicopters had been dispatched and diversions were in place.

Two helicopters have since been left leaving the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand also sent crews to the crash, shift manager Paul Radden said.

He said there were two people trapped in separate cars and crews from Maketu and Pukehina used rescue equipment to remove them from the vehicles.

Waka Kōtahi New Zealand Transport Agency has now closed the road between Pongakawa School Rd and Benner Rd in Pongakawa.

Eastbound traffic are to turn right onto Pongakawa School Rd, turn left onto Old Coach Rd, turn left onto Benner Rd and then turn right to continue onto State Highway 2.

Westbound traffic in reverse.

SH2 PONGAKAWA - SERIOUS CRASH - 4:40PM

A St John's spokeswoman confirmed there were six patients involved in the crash with a mixture of moderate to serious injuries.

Three helicopters were being sent to the scene and three ambulances were already there.

St John received a call at 3.59pm, she said.

More to come.