Five people flown to hospital after Queenstown jet boat crash

Five people have been flown to hospital after the crash. Photo / Supplied

Twelve people have been treated by paramedics after a jet boat crash near Queenstown.

Five of those people have also been flown to hospital, with four in a moderate condition and one suffering serious injuries, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a jet boat crash on the Shotover River upstream from the SH6 bridge about midday.

The spokeswoman said seven of the patients were considered to have "minor" injuries and were assessed and treated at the scene, while the other five had to be flown to Lakes District Hospital.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers were attending a boating incident.

Emergency services are on the scene of a jet boat crash on the Shotover River. Photo / James Allan

A Fire and Emergency shift manager also confirmed they had attended to provide assistance to police and ambulance staff, but by 12.45pm had left the scene.

More to come.