Five people discharged from hospital after incident near Hawke's Bay river

Weapons were used by those involved in a brawl on Ormond Rd, Twyford, police have confirmed. Photo / Paul Taylor

Five people have been treated and discharged from Hawke's Bay Hospital after they were injured in what police are now calling an assault near Hastings.

The disorder between roughly a dozen people by the Ngaruroro River entrance on Ormond Rd, Twyford, initially described by police as a fight started about 4.30pm on Monday.

Armed police swarmed the area at the time and police confirmed on Tuesday that weapons, but not firearms, were thought to have been used in the incident.

A Hawke's Bay DHB spokeswoman said all five patients, who had non-life-threatening injuries, were treated and discharged Monday night.

A police spokeswoman said a scene examination had been completed at Ormond Rd and police "continue to make enquiries into the circumstances of the incident".

Police said on Tuesday evening they were seeking information from members of the public about the assault and said they were aware that a number of family groups were in the area at the time.

The incident was not thought to be gang related, police said.

On Tuesday morning no charges had been laid.

Anyone with any information can contact Police on 105 quoting file number 210208/4618.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.