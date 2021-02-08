Five people discharged from hospital after brawl on Hawke's Bay road

Weapons were used by those involved in a brawl on Ormond Rd, Twyford, police have confirmed. Photo / Paul Taylor

Five people have been treated and discharged from Hawke's Bay Hospital after picking up injuries in a brawl near Hastings.

The fight between roughly a dozen people by the Ngaruroro river entrance on Ormond Rd, Twyford, started about 4.30pm on Monday.

Armed police swarmed the area at the time and police confirmed on Tuesday that weapons, but not firearms, were thought to have been used in the brawl.

A Hawke's Bay DHB spokeswoman said all five patients, who had non-life-threatening injuries, were treated and discharged Monday night.

A police spokeswoman said a scene examination had been completed at Ormond Rd and police "continue to make enquiries into the circumstances of the incident".

The spokeswoman added that no charges have been filed at this stage.