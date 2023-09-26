Five injured in river reserve crash in Hawke’s Bay

A rolled car has come to rest in a Twyford paddock after a Tuesday-afternoon crash. Photo / Paul Taylor

A rolled car has come to rest in a Twyford paddock after a Tuesday-afternoon crash. Photo / Paul Taylor

Three people were reported to have had serious injuries and two others had minor injuries after a car overturned in a riverside reserve between Hastings and Napier on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called about 3.35pm to what was initially reported to be a crash on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, but found the incident was near stopbanks beside the Ngaruroro River, off Ormond Rd, Twyford.

Hato Hone St John ambulance staff said three ambulances went to the scene, along with two operations managers and one rapid response vehicle, and officers treated five patients and transported them to Hawke’s Bay Hospital, in Hastings.

At least one female was understood to be among the injured.

Acting Senior Sergeant Darren Pritchard, from Hawke’s Bay Road Policing, said he believed that “almost every factor known to contribute to fatal crashes was involved – including speed, alcohol and seatbelts not being worn.

“From what we know so far, we can advise the car was travelling at high speed prior to the crash,” he said. “The driver lost control and the car rolled several times.

“At least one of the passengers was ejected from the car in the crash.”

All five occupants of the car- aged 14-27 - have been hospitalised – two with serious injuries and one with moderate injuries.