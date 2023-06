The injuries range in seriousness from minor to moderate.

The injuries range in seriousness from minor to moderate.

Five people are injured after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 in Invercargill.

A police spokesman said they were notified of the crash about 9.45am.

The injuries ranged in seriousness from minor to moderate, he said.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the crash happened at the intersection of SH1 and Clapham Rd.

They advised that SH1 was closed and asked motorists to follow the instructions of emergency services on site or delay their journey.