Five fire trucks and a tanker battle Rongotea house fire

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) crews are battling a house fire just outside Rongotea.
A spokesperson for FENZ told the Herald five appliances are currently on the scene after being called at 9.03am.
The fire broke out at a rural home on Penny Rd, and a tanker has also been called in to help fight the flames.
The fire was "well-involved" when crews arrived but there is nothing to indicate anyone is in the house.
As the house is in a rural area, there are no other properties being threatened by the fire.