Nine search warrants were carried out across the Hutt Valley. Photo / Bevan Conley

Five people have been charged for their role in importing methamphetamine into Wellington.

As part of Operation Trout, the Wellington Drugs and Organised Crime team joined forces with NZ Customs to bust the three men and two women for importing and supplying meth.

Nine search warrants carried out across the Hutt Valley this week uncovered 500g of methamphetamine, two firearms, and assorted ammunition.

The offenders, aged between 35 and 45, also face a raft of other charges including unlawful possession of firearms.

Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson said the raid had made "a significant dent" in the supply chain.

Between 5kg and 10kg of meth had been imported into Aotearoa from the US, China, Canada and the UK.

"The combination of drugs and firearms is always a potentially lethal recipe for harm and continues to be of grave concern for police and the communities it serves," Thomson said.