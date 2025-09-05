Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Five big questions about Auckland’s new transport setup

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Mayor Wayne Brown and MPs Chris Bishop and Simeon Brown announced the bill, which replaces Auckland Transport with a new council-controlled organisation. Video / RNZ
Simon Wilson
Opinion by Simon Wilson
Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.
Learn more

THREE FACTS

  • Auckland Transport is losing most of its authority and will become a public transport operational agency.
  • A powerful new transport committee with equal Government and Auckland Council membership will be established.
  • Local boards will gain authority over many aspects of local roads.

With a pair of senior Government ministers standing behind him, Mayor Wayne Brown announced today that Auckland is finally going to get “a genuine 50:50 partnership” with central Government for the policy and planning of transport in Auckland.

Make no mistake. Despite the prominence they gave to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save